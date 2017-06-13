Katy Perry has ended her 96 hour live stream and here are the moments people are talking about

In case you didn’t know, for the last four days Katy Perry has been live streaming her life.

As in she took part in a full on Big Brother-esque style show where her every move was documented by 41 cameras for 96 hours and streamed on YouTube.

Fans even had the chance to watch her sleep - all as part of promo for her new album, Witness (talk about stepping it up a gear).

From taking part in a live therapy session, reaching out to Taylor Swift and cooking dinner for the girls, it’s been eventful weekend.

Don’t worry, to save the time we’ve put together a few of the most talked about moments:

1. The left shark wake-up call

2. Her emotional live therapy session

The star breaks down into tears as she reveals her struggles with depression and alcohol.

She also opened up about feeling ashamed of her suicidal feelings she had following her divorce from Russell Brand and the motivation behind her pixie haircut.

3. Home truths with James Corden

This included ranking her past boyfriends to admitting she loves Taylor Swift and apologising for her part in their famous feud.

4. Discussing black privileges

I'm proud of Katy for acknowledging her mistakes with cultural appropriation. She's learning pic.twitter.com/uyHd3upmzx — la bella vita (@drugproblem) June 11, 2017

5. Hosting a girly dinner

The dinner also prompted US personality Amanda Seales to voice her opinions about privilege and ignorance to Caitlyn Jenner.

Amanda Seales is educating Caitlyn Jenner and I am living.



Thank you @katyperry for all this beautiful acts. pic.twitter.com/GeRG6ulFKD — albert (@LordAlberts) June 12, 2017

6. When Pentatonix dropped by