Katy Perry has announced a European Tour but there’s one problem

In the days leading up to Katy Perry’s new album Witness, she only gone and announced her European tour but there’s one little problem.

SHE FORGOT US!

The singer will begin her run of arena dates in Cologne, Germany on May 23, 2018 before she makes her way to Belgium, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, Denmark and Sweden.

HELLO, HALLO, CIAO, BONJOUR! I can't wait to 👁 you, UK/Europe! Tickets on sale Friday 9 June 🇩🇪🇧🇪🇳🇱🇫🇷🇨🇭🇮🇹🇦🇹🇩🇰🇸🇪🇬🇧 www.katyperry.com A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Jun 1, 2017 at 11:11pm PDT

She then goes on to play seven UK dates, in locations such as Sheffield, Birmingham, London, Manchester, Liverpool, Glasgow and Newcastle.

We don’t even get a look in.

Here’s the full rundown:

May 23 - Germany Cologne LANXESS arena May 24 - Belgium Antwerp Sportpaleis Antwerp May 26 - Netherlands Amsterdam Ziggo Dome May 29 - France Paris AccorHotels Arena June 1 - Switzerland Zurich Hallenstadion June 2 - Italy Bologna Unipol Arena June 4 - Austria Vienna Wiener Stadthalle June 6 - Germany Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena June 8 - Denmark Copenhagen Royal Arena June 10 - Sweden Stockholm Ericsson Globe June 14 - UK London The O2 June 18 - UK Birmingham Barclaycard Arena June 19 - UK Sheffield Sheffield Arena June 21 - UK Liverpool Echo Arena June 22 - UK Manchester Manchester Arena June 24 - UK Glasgow The SSE Hydro June 25 - UK Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Tickets for all of the dates go on sale from June 9.

Katy is also in the UK this weekend to perform at the One Love Manchester benefit gig for the families of the victims of the Manchester terrorist attack.