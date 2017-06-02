Katy Perry has announced a European Tour but there’s one problem
02/06/2017 - 12:01:11Back to Showbiz Home
In the days leading up to Katy Perry’s new album Witness, she only gone and announced her European tour but there’s one little problem.
SHE FORGOT US!
The singer will begin her run of arena dates in Cologne, Germany on May 23, 2018 before she makes her way to Belgium, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, Denmark and Sweden.
She then goes on to play seven UK dates, in locations such as Sheffield, Birmingham, London, Manchester, Liverpool, Glasgow and Newcastle.
We don’t even get a look in.
Here’s the full rundown:
May 23 - Germany Cologne LANXESS arena
May 24 - Belgium Antwerp Sportpaleis Antwerp
May 26 - Netherlands Amsterdam Ziggo Dome
May 29 - France Paris AccorHotels Arena
June 1 - Switzerland Zurich Hallenstadion
June 2 - Italy Bologna Unipol Arena
June 4 - Austria Vienna Wiener Stadthalle
June 6 - Germany Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena
June 8 - Denmark Copenhagen Royal Arena
June 10 - Sweden Stockholm Ericsson Globe
June 14 - UK London The O2
June 18 - UK Birmingham Barclaycard Arena
June 19 - UK Sheffield Sheffield Arena
June 21 - UK Liverpool Echo Arena
June 22 - UK Manchester Manchester Arena
June 24 - UK Glasgow The SSE Hydro
June 25 - UK Newcastle Metro Radio Arena
Tickets for all of the dates go on sale from June 9.
Katy is also in the UK this weekend to perform at the One Love Manchester benefit gig for the families of the victims of the Manchester terrorist attack.
Join the conversation - comment here