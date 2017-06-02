Katy Perry has announced a European Tour but there’s one problem

Back to Showbiz Home

In the days leading up to Katy Perry’s new album Witness, she only gone and announced her European tour but there’s one little problem.

SHE FORGOT US!

The singer will begin her run of arena dates in Cologne, Germany on May 23, 2018 before she makes her way to Belgium, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, Denmark and Sweden.

She then goes on to play seven UK dates, in locations such as Sheffield, Birmingham, London, Manchester, Liverpool, Glasgow and Newcastle.

We don’t even get a look in.

Here’s the full rundown:

    May 23 - Germany Cologne LANXESS arena

    May 24 - Belgium Antwerp Sportpaleis Antwerp

    May 26 - Netherlands Amsterdam Ziggo Dome

    May 29 - France Paris AccorHotels Arena

    June 1 - Switzerland Zurich Hallenstadion

    June 2 - Italy Bologna Unipol Arena

    June 4 - Austria Vienna Wiener Stadthalle

    June 6 - Germany Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena

    June 8 - Denmark Copenhagen Royal Arena

    June 10 - Sweden Stockholm Ericsson Globe

    June 14 - UK London The O2

    June 18 - UK Birmingham Barclaycard Arena

    June 19 - UK Sheffield Sheffield Arena

    June 21 - UK Liverpool Echo Arena

    June 22 - UK Manchester Manchester Arena

    June 24 - UK Glasgow The SSE Hydro

    June 25 - UK Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Tickets for all of the dates go on sale from June 9.

Katy is also in the UK this weekend to perform at the One Love Manchester benefit gig for the families of the victims of the Manchester terrorist attack.
By Anna O'Donoghue

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz