Katy Perry combats insecurities by Googling 'hot' photos of herself

Pop star Katy Perry has revealed how she deals with insecurities – by Googling “hot” photos of herself.

The Chained To The Rhythm singer posted a photo of herself on Instagram sporting a push-up bra and ripped denim shorts as she squeezed a lemon in a kitchen setting.

was feeling insecure about my last two posts so A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Apr 5, 2017 at 12:28am PDT

The image is the first result when Googling “hot Katy Perry”, which is evidently what the 32-year-old did as she left the search term inside the upload’s frame.

Katy captioned the photo: “Was feeling insecure about my last two posts so.”

The singer’s previous Instagram posts include a photo of her getting a face massage while on Facetime and an old photo of her sitting at a desk in a sports bra.