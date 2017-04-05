Katy Perry combats insecurities by Googling 'hot' photos of herself
Pop star Katy Perry has revealed how she deals with insecurities – by Googling “hot” photos of herself.
The Chained To The Rhythm singer posted a photo of herself on Instagram sporting a push-up bra and ripped denim shorts as she squeezed a lemon in a kitchen setting.
The image is the first result when Googling “hot Katy Perry”, which is evidently what the 32-year-old did as she left the search term inside the upload’s frame.
Katy captioned the photo: “Was feeling insecure about my last two posts so.”
The singer’s previous Instagram posts include a photo of her getting a face massage while on Facetime and an old photo of her sitting at a desk in a sports bra.
