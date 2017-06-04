Katy Perry calls love 'our greatest power' at Manchester benefit concert

Katy Perry called love “our greatest power” as she urged people to conquer fear in the wake of the Manchester and London Bridge terror attacks.

Speaking on stage before she performed at the One Love Manchester benefit concert, the US pop star said: “It’s not easy to always choose love is it, especially in moments like this, right?

“It can be the most difficult thing to do, but love conquers fear and love conquers hate and this love that you choose will give you strength and it’s our greatest power.”

She thanked Ariana Grande for her “incredible courage and strength” in organising the concert less than two weeks after a bomb killed 22 people and injured dozens of others at the singer’s Manchester Arena show.

Katy said: “Thank you for having me, I’m so honoured and humbled to be here tonight to share and spread the love.”

She then urged people to reach out and touch whoever was next to them and say “I love you” before performing Part Of Me and hit track Roar.