Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom announce split
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have announced that they are taking a break from their relationship.
The announcement came soon after they were photographed together at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Monday.
Their reps released a joint statement to Us Weekly that said: "Before rumours or falsifications get out of hand we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time".
The couple have dated for a year after hitting it off at a Golden Globes afterparty in 2016.
