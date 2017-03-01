Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom announce split

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have announced that they are taking a break from their relationship.

The announcement came soon after they were photographed together at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Monday.

Their reps released a joint statement to Us Weekly that said: "Before rumours or falsifications get out of hand we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time".

The couple have dated for a year after hitting it off at a Golden Globes afterparty in 2016.