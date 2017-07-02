Katy Perry and Niall Horan joke about flirting rumours

Katy Perry has shared a video of herself and Niall Horan in which they are poking fun at claims he wants to date her.

It was recently reported that Perry, 32, said Horan was after her telephone number, but he was then quoted as insisting he just wanted to be friends.

But the pair have now taken their light-hearted banter to the next level in a video on Perry’s Instagram Story.

07.1.17 A post shared by Katy Perry Instagram story (@katyperry_insta_story) on Jul 2, 2017 at 8:31am PDT

Entitled @niallhoran stage 5 clinger, the footage shows both stars saying “Hi”, while facing the camera as they meet backstage at The Voice Australia.

“Again,” said Perry, to which Horan, 23, replied: “Hello again.

“Nice to see you.”

“You’re following me,” quipped Perry.

Raising his eyebrows and making a comical face, Horan agreed: “Yeah, everywhere.”