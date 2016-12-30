Katie Price treats eldest son Harvey to facial therapy

No stranger to beauty treatment, Katie Price has treated her eldest son Harvey to his very own facial.

The 38-year-old shared videos of Harvey receiving the treatment on Instagram, which he described as “wicked”.

Harvey's turn with @shanecooperuk for his scarring and spots 🤓 A video posted by Katie Price (@officialkatieprice) on Dec 29, 2016 at 6:29am PST

The 14-year-old also received a “hydration mask with blue and red LED light therapy”.

Harvey's next facial of the day @Shane cooper sooo good for teenagers or people with spots or scars 🤓 A video posted by Katie Price (@officialkatieprice) on Dec 29, 2016 at 6:30am PST

Meanwhile Katie treated herself to “bum treatment”, adding in a separate video: “The bigger the bum the better.”

Loving my new bum shape @shanecooperuk treatment number 6 ❤️ A video posted by Katie Price (@officialkatieprice) on Dec 29, 2016 at 5:44am PST

Harvey, whose father is footballer Dwight Yorke, is visually impaired, autistic and suffers from Prader-Willi syndrome.