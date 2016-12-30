Katie Price treats eldest son Harvey to facial therapy

Back to Showbiz Home

No stranger to beauty treatment, Katie Price has treated her eldest son Harvey to his very own facial.

The 38-year-old shared videos of Harvey receiving the treatment on Instagram, which he described as “wicked”.

Harvey's turn with @shanecooperuk for his scarring and spots 🤓

A video posted by Katie Price (@officialkatieprice) on

The 14-year-old also received a “hydration mask with blue and red LED light therapy”.

Harvey's next facial of the day @Shane cooper sooo good for teenagers or people with spots or scars 🤓

A video posted by Katie Price (@officialkatieprice) on

Meanwhile Katie treated herself to “bum treatment”, adding in a separate video: “The bigger the bum the better.”

Loving my new bum shape @shanecooperuk treatment number 6 ❤️

A video posted by Katie Price (@officialkatieprice) on

Harvey, whose father is footballer Dwight Yorke, is visually impaired, autistic and suffers from Prader-Willi syndrome.
KEYWORDS: Showbiz TV, Beauty, Dwight Yorke, Harvey, Katie Price

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz