Katie Price treats eldest son Harvey to facial therapy
No stranger to beauty treatment, Katie Price has treated her eldest son Harvey to his very own facial.
The 38-year-old shared videos of Harvey receiving the treatment on Instagram, which he described as “wicked”.
The 14-year-old also received a “hydration mask with blue and red LED light therapy”.
Meanwhile Katie treated herself to “bum treatment”, adding in a separate video: “The bigger the bum the better.”
Harvey, whose father is footballer Dwight Yorke, is visually impaired, autistic and suffers from Prader-Willi syndrome.
