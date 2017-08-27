Katie Price to divorce Kieran Hayler over nanny affair

Katie Price has said she is divorcing husband Kieran Hayler after discovering his year-long affair with her children’s nanny.

The glamour model had previously forgiven Hayler for sleeping with her two best friends in 2014, but was devastated to find out that he had been unfaithful again.

In an interview with The Sun On Sunday, Price said that she had found incriminating emails between her husband and nanny Nikki Brown.

Katie Price and husband Kieran Hayler have split (Yui Mok/PA)

She said: “I was gutted. For a year I was basically paying her to f*** my husband.”

Loose Women panellist Price added: “Kieran told me they were f***ing all over my house for a year.

“They had sex everywhere except in our bedroom, they even did it in the kids’ bathroom.

Price says that she discovered a year-long affair (Ian West/PA)

“When I confronted him he denied it at first, even when I said she’d admitted it. I was crying, asking, ‘How could you do this to me again?’.”

The star tweeted a series of broken heart emojis just after the news emerged.

💔💔💔 — Katie Price (@KatiePrice) August 26, 2017

Hayler is Price’s third husband who she wed in 2013, after marriages to Peter Andre (2005 – 2009) and Alex Reid (2010 – 2012).

She has five children -two with Hayler, two with Andre and a son from a relationship with Dwight Yorke.

The newspaper will run the full interview on Sunday.