Katie Price tells of ‘worst months ever’ after moving tour dates to new year

TV star Katie Price has described “the worst months ever” after personal issues forced her to postpone her forthcoming tour dates.

The Loose Women panellist’s comments came after she faced a string of difficult situations, including reported kidnap threats aimed at her son Harvey, and rumours of a split with husband Kieran Hayler.

The 39-year-old told ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Monday: “These past few months have been the worst months ever. I’ve been told that my mum’s dying and then the kidnap thing with Harvey, then the Kieran thing.

“It’s all happened at once and I’ll admit emotionally it’s so much to take and with the tour – because I have to talk about everything – I’ve moved it to next year. Which is good.”

Last week she tweeted that she would be postponing her remaining 2017 dates “due to the recent events with my personal circumstances”.

Due to the recent events with my personal circumstances I have made the decision to postpone my remaining tour dates till the new year💋💋 pic.twitter.com/MJLGYj1eVw — Katie Price (@KatiePrice) November 1, 2017

Asked by the GMB presenters if she had anything to say about her marriage, she said: “People want to know if I’m still with him or not, and unless they see a removal van going down the driveway … at the end of the day I’ve got so much I’m dealing with at the moment, I’ve got to do one thing at a time.

“I like my life – it’s just drama always happens. It’s not me that causes it, it’s just everything around me. It’s not that I like dramas but I’m good at dealing with them.”

Price said the latest addition to her list of tribulations is cosmetic work on her teeth, which she said was leaving her in “agony” and with a “mouth full of ulcers”.

So excited that Playing With Fire is out today in hardback and ebook! Pick it up on amazon now, or head over to my twitter post for direct link 😘 A post shared by Katie Price (@officialkatieprice) on Oct 19, 2017 at 1:04am PDT

As presenter Piers Morgan teased her, she jokingly told him to “Shut up, I’m not in the mood today”, and berated him for suggesting that she was not involved with the writing of her latest novel, Playing With Fire.

When he asked her: “Did you have anything to do with it? Did you write it?”, she responded: “Oh shut up, Piers, yes I did.”

She then proved it by loosely outlining the back stories of central love interest characters Indigo and Connor.