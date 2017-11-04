Katie Price shares moving video of son Harvey playing keyboard
Katie Price’s son is seen showing off his musical ability in a video posted by the star.
Harvey, 15, who is partially blind, autistic and has Prader-Willi syndrome, plays the keyboard and sings in the Instagram post.
In the moving video, he tells Price he learnt the song “for mummy” as he begins to perform a version of Bryan Adams’ Heaven.
Price wrote alongside the post: “Harvey playing his keyboard to me this morning #bless #tryssohardformummy #soinnocent #wouldntharmafly.”
Fans praised his piano playing, labelling it “amazing”.
@Kirooella commented: “Wow bless him this is brilliant.”
@Sallen274 posted: “Harvey is amazing like his Mum.”
@shelleywakeling wrote: “This was my wedding song. what a star Harvey well done it was beautiful.”
The teenager – Price’s eldest child – has been subject to abuse from online trolls in the past.
