Katie Price reveals that her mother has an incurable lung condition

Katie Price has revealed that her mum has been diagnosed with a lung condition with “an average life expectancy of three to five years”.

The Loose Women presenter, 39, said that Amy Price, 64, is suffering from Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) – for which there is “no known cure”.

Price is known for her close relationship with her mother.

Thanks for everyone's supportive messages ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kBSWW9eU84 — Katie Price (@KatiePrice) September 2, 2017

She posted on Twitter: “My mum has been diagnosed with a lung disease called Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF). There is unfortunately no known cure for this.

“As a shock to us all, me and my family are proud to be supporting the British Lung Foundation to help support awareness and raising funds for research of IPF.

“With this we can help in other diagnosis and create awareness for people with IPF.

Amy Price (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“The condition has an average life expectancy of three to five years. There are two known pills which, if they work, can slow things down.”

Price added: “My mum is a fighter. She is working out every day, going to work and living life to the full. Please help us in supporting the British Lung Foundation so we can make a difference.”

The star had told the Sunday Mirror: “She’s been told she hasn’t got very long to live. She’s on tablets.”

Katie Price (Ian West/PA)

According to the NHS website, IPF is a condition in which breathing becomes increasingly difficult and the lungs become scarred.

Treatments can help reduce the rate at which the condition worsens, but they cannot stop or reverse the scarring of the lungs.

The news comes after mother-of-five Price announced she was divorcing her third husband Kieran Hayler over an alleged affair.