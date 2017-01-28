Katie Price aims to take online troll issue to Government after Harvey targeted

Former glamour model Katie Price wants to meet Government ministers to discuss tackling online trolls after her disabled son was targeted.

Katie said she wanted the subject to be taken seriously, days after Mark Williams, 30, apologised to the TV star after he made derogatory comments about Harvey.

Williams, from Thornaby, Teesside, lost his job after he was exposed by the media for sending vile messages to Price about the 14-year-old, who is blind.

Katie Price and her children Harvey Price, Junior Andre and Princess Tiaamii Andre in 2014 (Jon Furniss/Invision)

In one tweet he said he hoped Harvey would choke on sweets.

Katie suggested the incident was not an isolated case, telling The Sun: “I want these cowards to meet Harvey in person just so they can see how innocent he is. I bet they won’t be able to say these things to his face.”

“I could go to the Government with proof. I can show them. I can get a whole list of people, whether it’s on Facebook, Twitter.

“You hear about these young girls killing themselves because of bullies. These guys are bullies. A bully is someone who puts someone down and something needs to be done.”

Katie with husband Kieran and children Harvey, Junior and Princess (Sean Dempsey/PA)

On Harvey, Katie told the paper: “He’s a big boy but so vulnerable and all his interests are food, frogs, rollercoasters and his iPad for drawing.

“They are his four things he lives for, so he doesn’t know anything about what’s going on in the world. It upsets me when people just target him because he’s so innocent.”

The Loose Women panellist said she planned to meet MPs to discuss the issue.

“I want to meet Parliament by the end of next week. I want to be taken seriously and do this the proper way,” she said.

On Thursday, Williams, who has since deleted his Twitter account, apologised for his “immature and thoughtless comments”.

Katie Price and her children, Junior, Harvey and Princess (Jon Furniss/Invision)

He added: “To everyone who I have upset and angered with my comments; please know this is not how I truly feel, the comments were thoughtless and I realise I showed no consideration for anyone else’s feelings and deeply regret my actions.”

In a separate case, Sussex Police said it has begun an investigation into an offensive post sent to Ms Price about Harvey from an account in the Brighton area.

Cleveland Police, which covers the Teesside area, said it had not received any complaint about the tweets.