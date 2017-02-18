Katie Price accuses Dwight Yorke of not seeing son Harvey in 10 years

Model Katie Price has accused ex Dwight Yorke of not having visited their son in 10 years after the footballer complained about being a victim of the US travel ban.

Former Manchester United player Dwight said he had been stopped trying to get into the US on Friday because of an Iranian stamp in his passport from a visit to Tehran in 2015, when he had played on a “World Stars” side against “Iranian Stars” in a charity match.

Katie with Harvey and two of his siblings, Junior and Princess Tiaamii (Sean Dempsey/PA)

But Katie tweeted a link to the story about her ex and accused him of not making an effort to see their son Harvey, 14.

Why don't you fly to West Sussex Dwight. The door is always open. It's been ten years Harvey has been waiting #dick pic.twitter.com/X1ltVjWzZn — Katie Price (@MissKatiePrice) February 18, 2017

Katie, 38, gave birth to eldest child Harvey – who has a number of conditions including Prader-Willi syndrome, autism and visual impairment – in 2002.

She has previously claimed that Dwight, 45, does not spend time with their son, although he has said that he has not been allowed to have the part in Harvey’s upbringing that he wants.

Dwight was trying to get back to his home nation Trinidad and Tobago from Doha, Qatar, and was travelling via Miami.

Dwight had a brief relationship with Katie (Mike Egerton/EMPICS Sport)

He told The Sun of being denied access to the US: “I couldn’t quite believe what was happening.

“I have lost count of the number of times I have been to America, I love the country, yet I was being made to feel like a criminal.

“I had bought my ticket and checked in and was about to get on the flight when I was stopped by two officials. I thought ‘what is happening here?’.

“They told me there was a visa problem and a red flag had come up against my name because of an Iranian stamp in my passport. I went there to play in a legends match to open a stadium and didn’t even stay overnight.

Dwight had a nightmare journey to Trinidad and Tobago (Martin Rickett/PA)

“The two officials told me if I got on the flight, I would simply be deported back to Qatar once I arrived in the States. I tried to explain I didn’t even live in Qatar and was just trying to get to my home in the Caribbean.”

US President Donald Trump’s order signed last month temporarily banned those from Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the country.

Dwight’s reps have said they do not wish to comment either on the tweet from Price, or on the travel problems he experienced.