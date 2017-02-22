Katie Hopkins said Caroline Lucas speaks for 'vegan lesbians' and her responses are glorious

Back to Showbiz Home

In case you haven’t heard, Caroline Lucas is the newly crowned queen of Twitter clap backs.

It all started when Katie Hopkins tweeted that the Green MP spoke for “vegan lesbians” during the Westminster debate about Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK.

Lucas decided to respond by providing her with a more informative list of others she speaks for.

Then, when Hopkins reiterated the same sentiment as her first tweet, Lucas replied with a simple yet oh so sassy ‘U OK hun?’

And the people of Twitter absolutely loved it.

She was suitably showered with gifs.

Lucas 1 – 0 Hopkins.
KEYWORDS: Showbiz Showbiz UK, Caroline Lucas, Katie Hopkins, Politics, Twitter

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz