Katie Hopkins said Caroline Lucas speaks for 'vegan lesbians' and her responses are glorious

In case you haven’t heard, Caroline Lucas is the newly crowned queen of Twitter clap backs.

It all started when Katie Hopkins tweeted that the Green MP spoke for “vegan lesbians” during the Westminster debate about Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK.

Caroline Lucas spoke for vegan lesbians of Brighton hoping to deny Trump a state visit because he likes burgers https://t.co/W8NiNpUiN5 — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) February 20, 2017

Lucas decided to respond by providing her with a more informative list of others she speaks for.

Lesbians. Vegans. Bi people. Gay people. Trans people. People of colour + everyone else! It's Modern Britain @KTHopkins, get over it. https://t.co/QSnG0a05Nj — Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) February 21, 2017

Then, when Hopkins reiterated the same sentiment as her first tweet, Lucas replied with a simple yet oh so sassy ‘U OK hun?’

And the people of Twitter absolutely loved it.

@CarolineLucas probably the best Tweet I've seen in a long time 😍 — Liam Hackett (@DiageoLiam) February 21, 2017

@CarolineLucas BEST TWEET EVER! My thanks you made my day — Daniel Salt (@danieljohnsalt) February 21, 2017

@CarolineLucas Well done as always. — barb jungr (@barbjungr) February 22, 2017

.@CarolineLucas Caroline I'm in love with you — LDF (@dorganformoso) February 21, 2017

.@CarolineLucas = queen of sass 👍👏 — Sam Pancheri (@SamPancheri) February 22, 2017

She was suitably showered with gifs.

Lucas 1 – 0 Hopkins.