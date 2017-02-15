Katherine Heigl shares adorable first snap of her baby son on James Corden's The Late Late Show

Knocked Up star Katherine Heigl has introduced her baby son to the world with an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Barely two months after his birth in December, Katherine brought the baby and husband Josh Kelley with her for some backstage support before the Tuesday night show.

The Sun newspaper shared an image of the family, with the smiling mum cradling Joshua Bishop Kelley Jr, taken from footage of them waiting in the studio.

This kid...just YUM! #littleman #joshuabishopjr #babybliss A post shared by Katherine Heigl (@katherineheigl) on Feb 14, 2017 at 12:47pm PST

She also shared a picture of herself holding her snoozing eight-week-old on her Instagram account, with the caption: “This kid…just YUM!”

Katherine’s Valentine’s Day appearance on the popular show came in the lead-up to the launch of her latest series, Doubt, which launched in the US on Wednesday.

I had tooooooooo much fun doing the @latelateshow, thanks for making me laugh so hard I cried @j_corden! And thanks for letting me chat about my new show #Doubt! Can't wait for it to air tomorrow night! Catch it on #CBS at 10pm! A post shared by Katherine Heigl (@katherineheigl) on Feb 14, 2017 at 7:29pm PST

After the show she posted a selfie with James, writing: “I had tooooooooo much fun doing the @latelateshow, thanks for making me laugh so hard I cried!”

Happy Valentines my Valentine 💗💖❤️@joshbkelley you're so fine, you're so fine you blow my mind! A post shared by Katherine Heigl (@katherineheigl) on Feb 14, 2017 at 11:52pm PST

She also marked the occasion with a romantic snap of her and Josh sharing a Valentine’s drink and a kiss, with the caption: “Happy Valentines my Valentine @joshbkelley you’re so fine, you’re so fine you blow my mind!”