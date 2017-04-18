Katherine Heigl: I thought of quitting over 'difficult' reputation

Knocked Up star Katherine Heigl has revealed she considered quitting acting over claims she had a difficult reputation.

The US actress shot to worldwide fame in the 2007 comedy but upset co-star Seth Rogen and director Judd Apatow afterwards when she branded the film “a little sexist”.

She also faced criticism for withdrawing her name for consideration at the 2008 Emmys, saying the “material” on hospital drama Grey’s Anatomy did not “warrant” a nomination.

Katherine, who is making a return to the big screen in new thriller Unforgettable, said it was upsetting to have faced accusations of being difficult to work with.

She told the Press Association: “Nobody wants to hear things like that about themselves.

“One thing I think I’m relatively good at is asking myself and truly addressing; ‘Is there an issue here?’

“You have to be accountable for your behaviour.

“Now maybe I go a little too far in beating myself up, or self evaluation, or not trusting my own instincts.”

Asked if she had considered leaving showbusiness in the wake of the criticism, Katherine, 38, replied: “Yes. That probably happens every couple of years since I was 15.

“Maybe everybody in their career feels that way, especially when you’ve been at it for a really long time.

“You have these ups and downs and these ebbs and flows.

“This thing you were once so passionate about and was your heart and soul has now turned on you and it’s your mortal enemy instead of your best friend.

“I think that’s pretty typical of most people.”

Last year Seth said he felt “betrayed” by Katherine’s remarks about Knocked Up, while Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes claimed she no longer put up with “nasty people” while discussing the star’s exit from the show.

Katherine said she hoped she had buried the hatchet with Seth and Judd and she would consider working with the pair again if they wrote a Knocked Up sequel.

“Wouldn’t that be fun?” she said.

“What do you think that looks like? Them 10 years later. Do they have more children? Have they made it? Are they still together?

“Maybe they’re getting separated. That would be depressing though. I wouldn’t want to see that one.”

:: Unforgettable to released in UK cinemas on Friday.