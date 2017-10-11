Kate’s regal blue dress in her first public appearance since pregnancy news

The Duchess of Cambridge may be suffering from severe morning sickness while she’s pregnant with her third child, but that didn’t stop her stealing the show at her first public appearance in almost six weeks.

A very slight baby bump could be seen beneath her stunning pale blue Temperley London dress at the Buckingham Palace reception to honour mental health campaigners.

The 35-year-old’s choice of Elizabethan-style lace designer dress paid homage to the regal trend with the high neckline, ruffles and black velvet neck tie detail. She matched the black detailing with a Mulberry Bayswater clutch and trademark pump heels.

It’s not the first time Kate has worn the designer of course. The Duchess has a handful of favourite labels for royal outings (Alexander McQueen, Emilia Wickstead, Reiss, LK Bennett, Jenny Packham) and Temperley London is up there.

Kate’s still suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum during her pregnancy for royal baby number three (Heathcliff O’Malley/Daily Telegraph/PA)

Kate’s Temperley Eclipse midi dress costs €890 and is available on Net-A-Porter if you have some cash to splash in honour of recreating her look.