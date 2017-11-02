Kate Winslet and Jodie Foster among winners at Women Of The Year Awards

Kate Winslet, Victoria Beckham and Jodie Foster were among the winners at Harper’s Bazaar Women Of The Year Awards.

Oscar-winning star Winslet was handed the British Actress prize in celebration of her film career while Beckham’s work building an international fashion and beauty empire saw her collect the British Brand award.

Jenna Coleman attending the Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards (Matt Crossick/PA)

Actresses Jenna Coleman and Gemma Arterton and singer Sam Smith were among those in attendance at the star-studded ceremony at Claridge’s hotel in London.

The event celebrates the outstanding achievements of women in fashion, film, literature, art and philanthropy and marked 150 years since the magazine was first published.

Model of the year was given to Ashley Graham for her work promoting body confidence and female empowerment while Irish-Ethopian actress Ruth Negga was named Woman Of The Year.

Foster’s five decades on both sides of the camera was rewarded with the Inspiration award while Carey Mulligan’s campaigning for War Child saw her get the Philanthrophy award.

Other winners included actress Charlotte Rampling (British Icon), model Adwoa Aboah (Role Model) and Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie (Writer of the Year).