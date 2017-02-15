Kate Upton is back on the cover of Sports Illustrated's swimsuit issue

Kate Upton is once, twice, three times a Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover girl.

The model is once again gracing the cover of the annual issue, becoming only the fourth woman to do so three times and this year, she’s making the splash with three different covers.

@kateupton is BACK! A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Feb 14, 2017 at 9:31pm PST

Kate also shared the covers on her Instagram, writing: “Wow, I feel so honoured and excited to be back with Sports Illustrated!!

“Thank you @si_swimsuit and @mj_day for inviting me to be part of an issue that features and celebrates beauty and confidence in every shape and size #siswim17 #grateful.”

Other women who did the cover three times include Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum and Christie Brinkley, who also is featured in this year’s edition with her two daughters. Elle Macpherson holds the record with five cover appearances.

@christiebrinkley is back in a bikini for #SISwim 2017 (and she's brought two very special guests!). A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Feb 6, 2017 at 5:51pm PST

Other notables in this year’s edition include former cover girl Chrissy Teigen, an expectant mother and athletes including tennis champ Serena Williams and Olympic gold medal gymnast Simone Biles.

Wise words from our girl @chrissyteigen. 👙 A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Feb 4, 2017 at 1:32pm PST

Looking good, ladies.