Kate Nash reveals how Netflix series Glow helped her embrace her body

Singer Kate Nash has said she felt “empowered” by her nude scenes as she stripped off in new Netflix series Glow.

The Londoner takes on her first major acting role to play wrestler Rhonda Richardson in the comedy, which was produced by Orange Is The New Black creator Jenji Kohan.

Nash told the Press Association: “I found the whole thing very empowering. I did three (nude scenes).

“I think this whole show for me was about embracing my body and accepting myself and, you know, working with Jenji Kohan and such a strong group of female creators. There was so much purpose to what we were doing with our bodies, it never felt like it was wrong or weird.

“I felt vulnerable sometimes but that was really more me being harsh on myself.”

On the Glow set with co-star Jackie Tohne (Erica Parise/Netflix)

She added: “I think wrestling has taught me to use my body with purpose and I worried less about looking good – I wanted to be a good wrestler, I wanted to have my feet in the right position.

“I was also working with so many women who were just so supportive. And everybody in a different way was vulnerable, everyone put themselves out there and that’s really inspiring – and when you do that together, there’s so much camaraderie and you’re doing it for a good reason.

“I think being vulnerable and being naked is also like, ‘We’re human’, it’s weird that we are so uncomfortable with our bodies.”

Learning to wrestle (Erica Parise/Netflix)

Nash stars opposite Community actress Alison Brie and comedian Marc Maron in the series, who provided her with a helping hand.

She said: “I had never been on such a long-term acting project with a big production and I had incredible cast mates and Alison as a leader to kind of guide me.

“And she was an incredible leader because she made time for us and her time was very limited. But she would always check. Doing my first nude scene, she made sure I was being looked after and how to navigate.”

Alison Brie in Glow (Erica Parise/Netflix)

Maron added: “No-one looked after me in my nude scene.

“They just left me hanging – literally – in a little pouch.

“It wasn’t that little – a jumbo pouch, they had to go and get a different one. When they tried on the normal size, I was like, ‘No way – go get the big one’.

“My entire body fit into the jumbo pouch and that wasn’t really the idea of the scene.”

Marc Maron in Glow (Erica Parise/Netflix)

He continued: “I’ve taken my clothes off in front of people who I never saw again but I guess it’s different on camera and then on film forever and then cut and used to be a meme.

“Is my ass gonna be a Gif? It’s not going to be a Gif for the right reason.”

Glow is streaming on Netflix now.