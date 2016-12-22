Kate Moss reveals perks of living next door to George Michael

Kate Moss has a ladder to get her into George Michael’s garden.

The supermodel, mum of one to daughter Lila, and the former Wham! frontman, both live in leafy Highgate, north London.

Kate Moss (Matt Crossick/PA)

Kate told BBC Radio 6 Music: “He’s got a pool, so when it’s hot I’m like ‘oh can Lila come and jump in your pool?’. And he’s like ‘yeah, come over’.

“And we can actually climb from garden to garden over the walls with a ladder, we’ve done that a couple of times…”

Kate also told how she invites “randoms” over for Christmas dinner.

George Michael (Tony Marshall/PA)

She said: “Anyone’s welcome, any randoms as well. I like a random thrown in for good measure. It’s just yeah, the full-on Christmas works.”

The full interview airs on BBC Radio 6 Music’s Shaun Keaveny’s Show on Friday December 23.