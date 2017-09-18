Kate Moss is a model godmother to property mogul’s son

Kate Moss has been described as being “unbelievable with babies and children in general” by the father of one of her godchildren.

Moss and two of her model friends – Yasmin Le Bon and Lisa Barbuscia (also known as Lisa B) – are godmothers to the new son of property tycoon John Hitchcox.

Kate Moss attends a star-studded christening in this week’s Hello magazine

Hitchcox and his wife Phoebe held a star-studded christening for their 11-month-old son, Marley Dylan Hitchcox, at a private luxury estate in the Cotswolds.

Hitchcox told Hello! magazine: “Kate has been a very close friend of ours for some time. She’ll be a great presence in his life. She is grounded and streetwise and is very family orientated.”

He added: “Kate is unbelievable with babies and children in general. Marley is always happy with her.”

Also named as godparents were property developer and Lisa B’s husband, Anton Bilton, and former Conservative party treasurer, Michael Spencer.

Other celebrity guests who attended the christening at The Lakes By Yoo venue included designer and former model Jade Jagger, singer Natalie Imbruglia, interior designer guru Kelly Hoppen and actress Tina Hobley.

This week’s issue of Hello magazine

Talking about the day, Hitchcox told Hello!: “He (Marley) was quite unfazed by the whole day, but he knew it was his party. He was clapping along to the music and taking it all in.

“It was important to us to choose godparents we are close to and who we know will still be in our lives as Marley grows up.”

Property developer Hitchcox also spoke of his joy at welcoming another child into the family.

He said: “We’ve been overwhelmed by the miracle of life again.

Tina Hobley was among the guests.

“Age has definitely given me the ability to be more respectful of the whole experience, and much more able to live in the present, appreciating every second of it.

“Marley has completely changed our lives. We were already full-on parents and now we are back to the beginning, but in a really lovely way. ”

“Believe it or not, we are happy to drag ourselves out of bed at the crack of dawn every morning because we can’t wait to spend time with him. He is an utter joy.”

