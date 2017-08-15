Kate Moss: I was worked like a dog on early Calvin Klein campaign

Supermodel Kate Moss has told how she was “worked like a dog” by her ex-boyfriend Mario Sorrenti as they worked on one of her earliest major photo shoots.

Moss was 18 when she was whisked off to the British Virgin Islands by her photographer partner for a week of picture-taking for the famous 1993 Calvin Klein Obsession campaign.

The 43-year-old remembered how Sorrenti, then 20, would even photograph her in her sleep to get the perfect snaps.

Blue-jean dream: Kate Moss wears CALVIN KLEIN 205W39NYC in a feature on the new #CKOBSESSED fragrance for @harpersbazaarus’ September issue. Styled by @elissasantisi and shot by Moss’ boyfriend, photographer Nikolai von Bismarck. A post shared by CALVIN KLEIN (@calvinklein) on Aug 15, 2017 at 11:10am PDT

She told Harper’s Bazaar magazine: “I knew it was a job, but I thought it was going to be a right laugh.

“Mario worked me like a dog. He was more professional than I was. He didn’t stop taking pictures even when I was sleeping.

“I was like, “Leave me alone,” I’d wake up to the click of the Pentax. I don’t remember relaxing. I remember working.”

She joked: “I laid down on that couch for days. Days!”

Moss features in the Calvin Klein Jeans campaign in 1998 (Martyn Hayhow/PA)

The campaign propelled Moss to international stardom and she has since worked with some of the world’s biggest fashion houses, including Chanel and Christian Dior.

Now partner to photographer Count Nikolai von Bismarck, she said she still had a close relationship with Sorrenti and described him as “like my brother”.

Describing the photo shoot, taken in a room furnished with little more than a sink and sofa, as “raw” and “passionate”, she recalled: “Mario and I were young and we were in love.”

The brand has unearthed material from the original photo shoot as it relaunches its Obsession fragrance.