Kate Moss: I was worked like a dog on early Calvin Klein campaign
Supermodel Kate Moss has told how she was “worked like a dog” by her ex-boyfriend Mario Sorrenti as they worked on one of her earliest major photo shoots.
Moss was 18 when she was whisked off to the British Virgin Islands by her photographer partner for a week of picture-taking for the famous 1993 Calvin Klein Obsession campaign.
The 43-year-old remembered how Sorrenti, then 20, would even photograph her in her sleep to get the perfect snaps.
She told Harper’s Bazaar magazine: “I knew it was a job, but I thought it was going to be a right laugh.
“Mario worked me like a dog. He was more professional than I was. He didn’t stop taking pictures even when I was sleeping.
“I was like, “Leave me alone,” I’d wake up to the click of the Pentax. I don’t remember relaxing. I remember working.”
She joked: “I laid down on that couch for days. Days!”
The campaign propelled Moss to international stardom and she has since worked with some of the world’s biggest fashion houses, including Chanel and Christian Dior.
Now partner to photographer Count Nikolai von Bismarck, she said she still had a close relationship with Sorrenti and described him as “like my brother”.
Describing the photo shoot, taken in a room furnished with little more than a sink and sofa, as “raw” and “passionate”, she recalled: “Mario and I were young and we were in love.”
The brand has unearthed material from the original photo shoot as it relaunches its Obsession fragrance.
