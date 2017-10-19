Kate Hudson: I wanted to individuate from my famous mother

Kate Hudson has said her famous parents made it clear they would not financially support her when she chose to go into acting, and that she wanted to distinguish herself from her Hollywood star mother.

Hudson, the daughter of Oscar-winning actress Goldie Hawn and stepdaughter of actor Kurt Russell, also said that she originally hoped to have a career in music.

Speaking to Net-A-Porter’s digital magazine The Edit, Hudson said that her parents made sure she could not rely on them when she chose to go into acting.

“(My parents) said, OK, but we’re not going to (financially) support you,” Hudson said.

“They made it clear that we grew up privileged, and that it was theirs, not ours.”

The 38-year-old added that she needed to “individuate from my mom”.

“She never fought it – her expectations of me were never about her.”

However, despite having made a name for herself as an actress, which saw her nominated for a best supporting actress Oscar in 2000 for her role in Almost Famous, Hudson said it was music that originally tempted her as a career.

She said: “I thought music would be my route, the pop world, but I got into musicals at school and … that was it.”

Of her upbringing, Hudson said that she looks back now and is amazed at how many famous people her parents knew, but that at the time she was not really aware of their Hollywood connections.

Hudson said: “I won’t namedrop, but just think of all the movies (my parents) were in, from Shampoo to Tequila Sunrise… Everyone came through here. We’re a very open-door family.

“All I’ll say is, when you’re little, you don’t realise. But now I’m like: wow, that’s an impressive guest list.”

Hudson is currently starring in Marshall, a biographical legal drama film about the real-life 1941 trial of chauffeur Joseph Spell, who was accused of the rape and attempted murder of Connecticut socialite Eleanor Strubing.

While she is known for her roles in several romantic comedies, including How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days and Bride Wars, Hudson said that the genre is largely underestimated.

“People underestimate it,” she said.

“With drama, you can draw it out, make it more emotional.

“But with comedy, you have to have perfect chemistry and timing or it won’t be funny. And not everyone can do that.”

