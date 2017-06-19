Kate Beckinsale sends Father's Day message to late dad Richard

Kate Beckinsale has posted a touching message to her late father Richard Beckinsale on Father’s Day.

The Porridge and Rising Damp actor died of a heart attack in 1979, when he was 31 and Underworld star Kate was five.

The actress, 43, shared a picture on Instagram showing her father lounging on a sofa, with herself as a child on the floor beside him.

I miss you so much . Happy Father's Day. Thank you for teaching me love , and funny , and that both last forever ❤️ A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on Jun 18, 2017 at 2:23pm PDT

She wrote: “I miss you so much. Happy Father’s Day.

“Thank you for teaching me love, and funny, and that both last forever.”

She added a heart emoji to the message.

Richard Beckinsale played prison inmate Lennie Godber in classic 1970s sitcom Porridge and starred as medical student Alan Moore in the sitcom Rising Damp.