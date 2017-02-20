Kate Beckinsale: I’ll blame Michael Sheen if our daughter grows up weird!
Kate Beckinsale has joked that her ex Michael Sheen is to blame if their daughter grows up “weird”.
The Underworld actress – who frequently displays her quirky sense of humour online – shared a hilarious snap of the former couple’s daughter Lily as a baby, in which the tot has a nose and whiskers drawn on her face.
Meanwhile, Kate is wearing clothes splattered in blood – possibly from an acting job.
She joked: “It was quite common for@lily_beckinsale to have drawn-on nose whiskers while I was covered in blood.
“If she has grown up weird I blame Michael.”
Kate has teased Lily on social media before, once sharing an embarrassing snap of her pulling a face and last year recreating her birth photo for a hilarious Instagram post.
