Kate Beckinsale: I’ll blame Michael Sheen if our daughter grows up weird!

Kate Beckinsale has joked that her ex Michael Sheen is to blame if their daughter grows up “weird”.

The Underworld actress – who frequently displays her quirky sense of humour online – shared a hilarious snap of the former couple’s daughter Lily as a baby, in which the tot has a nose and whiskers drawn on her face.

Meanwhile, Kate is wearing clothes splattered in blood – possibly from an acting job.

It was quite common for @lily_beckinsale to have drawn-on nose whiskers while I was covered in blood . If she has grown up weird I blame Michael A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on Feb 20, 2017 at 2:13am PST

Kate has teased Lily on social media before, once sharing an embarrassing snap of her pulling a face and last year recreating her birth photo for a hilarious Instagram post.