Kate Beckinsale has brilliant response when fan mistakes her for Sarah Silverman's mum
Kate Beckinsale showed off her sense of humour yet again when a fan mistakenly thought Sarah Silverman was her DAUGHTER.
Actress Kate posted a picture on Instagram of her out with some friends, including comedian Sarah, who is now dating Kate’s ex-husband Michael Sheen.
One fan clearly thought there was a similarity between the two ladies, and asked if Kate, 43, was 46-year-old Sarah’s mum.
“That sarah is your daughter? pretty like you@katebeckinsale,” said the follower.
Oops!
But Kate clearly saw the funny side, quipping back: “Granddaughter. We are very proud of her.”
Sarah has been dating Michael for more than two years and the US star is very close to Kate.
Kate and Michael are parents to 18-year-old daughter Lily.
