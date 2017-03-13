Kasabian's Tom Meighan back on track after 'horrendous' 2016

Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan has said he “lost himself” in 2016, during which he moved out of the home he shared with his long-term girlfriend and daughter.

The musician said he was “in a haze” throughout the year and was making himself ill.

Tom on stage at V Festival (Joe Giddens/PA)

He told Q magazine he was now renting a house, adding: “I’m by myself, yeah. Because I lost myself. In every way. 2016 was great for Serge, great for Leicester City, shit for me.

“I had to sort my head out. My attitude. Stuff I was doing. People I was associating with. Not bad people. I was the one that was bad, I was in the haze.”

He added: “I was very unhappy, just down and you block it out by just carrying on.

Tom with bandmate Sergio Pizzorno (Nick Potts/PA)

“Sometimes life throws shit at you and I didn’t deal with it very well. I was making myself ill, I ain’t gonna lie, my mind was jolted. It might have been a build up from years and years. I wasn’t taking responsibility and it affected everyone around me, horrendous.

“You know how in Superman III when he strangles the badness out of himself? Clark Kent’s strangling Superman to kill off the bad one, that’s how I felt. I had to strangle this guy, kill off the bad Superman. And now I’ve got the real Superman back.”

Tom said much of his unhappiness came from having too much time on his hands.

Tom on stage (PA)

“A lot of it was boredom. Now I’ve got to fill it with projects, music projects, or acting, something I can relate to, focus on,” he said.

He got help and support from his band, friends and family, telling the magazine: “Life’s about learning. I have to take care of myself now and stop f****** around and get my head out of the clouds and f****** grow up. And that’s what I did. It’s about not being out of control.”

Q magazine (Alex Lake/Q)

The full interview will appear in Q magazine, on sale on March 14.