Kasabian announce intimate Irish gig

Kasabian have announced they'll play an intimate Dublin gig next month.

The band will take to the stage of the Olympia Theatre on April 22, a smaller stage than what they're used to.

The gig will be the band's final gig before there new album 'For Crying Out Loud' is released on April 22 and as they've already teased the first single, You're In Love With A Psycho, we can imagine they'll give fans a sneak peek of the album on the night.

Tickets are priced from €48.90 and they go on sale at 9am next Friday, March 24 from Ticketmaster outlets nationwide and www.ticketmaster.ie