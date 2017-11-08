Kanye West sparks speculation that he is setting up streaming service

Kanye West has sparked speculation that he's setting up his own streaming service, to rival Tidal.

It is after reports emerged that he has filed a trademark for Yeezy Sound.

It has said the purposes of Yeezy Sound include the 'streaming of music, audio, images, and other multimedia content over the internet.'

Kanye has been in a dispute with Jay Z after claiming Tidal owes him millions for his 2016 album, The Life of Pablo.
KEYWORDS: Kanye West, Jay Z

 

