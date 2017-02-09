Kanye West shoe queue starts days before they go on sale

Shoppers desperate to get their hands on new Kanye West shoes have set up camp outside a fashion retailer – days before they are released.

Fans of the rapper-turned-fashion designer have been waiting outside 18montrose on Bridlesmith Gate in Nottingham for days, hoping to be the first to walk away wearing the new Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 shoes.

Kanye West is releasing a new line of trainers (PA)

A tent has been pitched on the pavement outside the store, next to which like-minded fashion devotees have placed camping chairs so they can wait comfortably.

The black and red footwear costs £150 a pair and is being sold on a first-come, first-served basis from 9am on Saturday at the fashion store.

Queues are forming well in advance of the shoes going on sale (Edward Smith/PA)

Describing it as “The first adidas x KANYE WEST drop of 2017″, the store has also set up an online raffle system to ensure fairness amid the high demand.

Such a frenzy surrounding Kanye’s merchandise is not uncommon. Throughout 2016 people queued outside stores across the country as several batches of the limited edition shoes went on sale.