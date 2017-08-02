Kanye West firm sues Lloyd’s of London for $10m over tour cancellation

Kanye West’s touring company is suing Lloyd’s of London for $10m over the rapper’s cancelled tour.

Very Good Touring said in a legal document filed on Tuesday that the London-based insurers has implied it can refuse to pay out by claiming his marijuana use is responsible for his medical condition.

West with wife Kim Kardashian (PA)

West, 40, was forced to cancel the remaining 21 dates of his tour and was treated at a psychiatric centre in Los Angeles in November last year after falling ill.

The artist spent “hundreds of thousands of dollars” on insurance with Lloyd’s to cover the costs of a cancellation but is yet to receive a payment, according to the document lodged in a Californian federal court.

“Nor have they provided anything approaching a coherent explanation about why they have not paid, or any indication if they will ever pay or even make a coverage decision, implying that Kanye’s use of marijuana may provide them with the basis to deny the claim,” lawyer Howard King wrote.

Mr King, representing the West’s firm, dismissed the allegation that cannabis use led to his “serious, debilitating medical condition” as an “unsupportable contention”.

The document details that West was playing in Sacramento, California, on November 19 when his “strained, confused and erratic” behaviour caused him to stop the show.

He then spent eight days in a neuropsychiatric centre at UCLA during which it was decided he could not go on with the tour, it adds.

West’s behaviour at the time also included him making controversial statements about Jay-Z and Beyonce and pledging his support to Donald Trump, who was then running for US president.

West performing at Glastonbury (Ben Birchall/PA)

Mr King also accused Lloyd’s of “maliciously” sharing confidential information with news outlets about West to intimidate him from taking legal action.

The lawyer also took aim at Lloyd’s business model, claiming it accepts “bounteous” premiums and then runs “unending” investigations to avoid making pay-out decisions.

“The artists think they’re buying peace of mind. The insurers know they’re just selling a ticket to the courthouse,” he wrote.

Very Good Touring is suing for more than 9,861,000 dollars (£7,464,000) in damages and is demanding interest be paid over the alleged breach of contract.