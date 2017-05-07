Kanye West bemuses fans by shutting social media accounts

Back to Showbiz Home

Kanye West has left fans confused after deactivating his social media accounts.

The US rapper closed down both his Instagram and Twitter pages, with no explanation.

Kanye West
Kanye West (Yui Mok/PA)

Fans trying to access the accounts were greeted with messages saying that the pages did not exist.

The musician’s followers have expressed their disappointment at his sudden disappearance.

But a few saw the funny side of the reaction.

Kanye’s wife Kim Kardashian has not mentioned her husband’s social media silence on her own accounts.

Earlier this week Kim stepped out at the Met Gala in New York alone, with Kanye not attending.
KEYWORDS: Snappa, Entertainment, Music, World, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz