Kanye West bemuses fans by shutting social media accounts

Kanye West has left fans confused after deactivating his social media accounts.

The US rapper closed down both his Instagram and Twitter pages, with no explanation.

Kanye West (Yui Mok/PA)

Fans trying to access the accounts were greeted with messages saying that the pages did not exist.

The musician’s followers have expressed their disappointment at his sudden disappearance.

kanye west deactivated his twitter my life is OVER. — Noelle (@NoelleAmarie) May 7, 2017

What! am I supposed to do without Kanye on twitter? I used to read his tweets for motivation. come back 🙄😪 — Kiyah (@muh_kiyah) May 7, 2017

But a few saw the funny side of the reaction.

Anybody miss Kanye West on twitter or instagram ? Has the world ended or desended into war — Phoenix2007 (@Phoenix20072) May 7, 2017

Kanye’s wife Kim Kardashian has not mentioned her husband’s social media silence on her own accounts.

Earlier this week Kim stepped out at the Met Gala in New York alone, with Kanye not attending.