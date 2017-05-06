Kanye deletes social media accounts

Kanye West has disappeared from social media after months of erratic behaviour.

The husband of reality star Kim Kardashian seems to have deleted his accounts from Twitter and Instagram, with searches bringing up error messages.

It's not the first time he's done it - the rapper deleted his Twitter account in 2013 before releasing his Yeezus album.

West was hospitalized for exhaustion and sleep deprivation at the end of last year. At the recent Met Gala, Kimmy said: "He’s been taking some time off and really loving that."