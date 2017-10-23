Justin Timberlake to headline Super Bowl half-time show

Justin Timberlake is to star at next year’s Super Bowl half-time show – 14 years after the infamous Janet Jackson “wardrobe malfunction” performance.

The 52nd Super Bowl will take place on February 4 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with Timberlake confirmed as the headline act.

It will be the third time the singer has taken to the stage at the American football showpiece after performances in 2001 with former band N’Sync and in 2004 when Jackson’s “nipplegate” moment overshadowed events on the field.

Jackson and Timberlake performed the smash hit Rock Your Body but as he sang the lyric “I’ll have you naked by the end of this song”, Timberlake pulled at a part of Jackson’s costume, exposing her right breast, which was covered only by a silver decoration.

But the Can’t Stop The Feeling hitmaker insisted that “won’t happen this time” as the announcement was made during the half-time break of the New England Patriots v Atlanta Falcons game, a rematch of last year’s Super Bowl.

A tweet on the star’s Twitter page shows him jumping around with TV host Jimmy Fallon during a pun-filled ‘Do you have the time’ skit to announce the performance.

The 36-year-old is known for hits such as SexyBack, Mirrors and Cry Me A River. He has won 10 Grammys and four Emmy awards.

After an outcry over the 2004 incident, Jackson apologised and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) cracked down on what it called “indecent content”. The half-time show is now broadcast on a transmission delay.