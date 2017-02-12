Justin Theroux shares rare selfie with Jennifer Aniston on her 48th birthday

She’s not a fan of social media – but Jennifer Aniston seemed happy to share a selfie with her husband Justin Theroux on her 48th birthday.

Jen and Justin posed together for a photograph which he posted on his Instagram page with the caption: “HBDJ.”

HBDJ❤ XO A photo posted by @justintheroux on Feb 11, 2017 at 6:05pm PST

The Friends star is known to dislike social media, telling the Press Association last year: “I think it’s really distracting.

“The amount of time it takes people to probably post all of that stuff, it feels very time consuming. It’s just not my thing.”

Justin, who married Jen in 2015, has previously shared a photo of the actress on his Instagram page.

#eiffeltower 🌹 A photo posted by @justintheroux on Feb 14, 2016 at 3:32pm PST

The actor, 45, posted a stunning photo of his wife while the couple visited the Eiffel Tower in Paris last year.