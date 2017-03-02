Justin Bieber vows to be 'better man' on 23rd birthday

Justin Bieber has vowed to be a “better man” as he celebrated his 23rd birthday.

The pop star posted a throwback photo of himself on Instagram from his childhood, which quickly racked up more than 2.7 million likes.

It's my birthday and all I want is to be a better friend, better brother, better son and and better man A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Mar 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

In the caption, he wrote: “It’s my birthday and all I want is to be a better friend, better brother, better son and and better man.”

The Canadian singer also posted pictures of himself with Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled and Chance the Rapper and riding an ATV bike in the desert.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Mar 1, 2017 at 3:13pm PST

Got some air on my bday A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Mar 1, 2017 at 4:24pm PST

Justin is rumoured to appear on Khaled’s forthcoming single, I’m The One, which also features Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne.

The music producer teased the collaboration on his Instagram on Monday, calling it a “top secret anthem”.

He posted a photo of his four-month-old son Asahd with Justin.