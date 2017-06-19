Justin Bieber vows 'never again' with prison jumpsuit mugshot post

Justin Bieber has shared an old mugshot of himself in an orange prison jumpsuit, vowing: “Never again.”

The pop heartthrob, 23, has had his share of legal troubles, including arrests on driving charges and accepting a misdemeanour charge for throwing eggs at a neighbour’s house.

But it appears the singer is not in a hurry to see the inside of a prison again.

He posted the image of himself in the jumpsuit on Instagram, captioning it: “Mugshot.”

Mugshot #jailsnotacoolplacetobe, #notfun #neveragain

Justin then added the hashtags “#jailsnotacoolplacetobe, #notfun #neveragain”.

The star’s post was praised by his fans, who rushed to congratulate him.

“I love u, stay strong as always bae,” said one admirer on Instagram, while another gushed: “You’re a really strong person and we all love you.”
