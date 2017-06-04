Justin Bieber uses One Love performance to honour Manchester Arena victims

Justin Bieber used his One Love performance to honour the 22 people who died in the Manchester Arena attack

The Canadian pop star led the 50,000 strong crowd in chants of “love, love, love” as he took to the stage to perform Love Yourself and Cold Water.

He said: “What an amazing thing we are doing tonight, would you not agree? Would you agree that love always wins? What a better way to fight evil with evil than fight evil with good.”

Bieber is here. 😍



"Wouldn't you agree that love always wins?" #OneLoveManchester pic.twitter.com/6O7IZQZGOx — BBC Newsbeat (@BBCNewsbeat) June 4, 2017

“Would you guys agree with that?” he added, to cheers from the crowd.

“It’s an honour for me to be here and maybe I should just play some music, right.”

In between the two songs, he said: “I’m not going to let go of hope, I’m not going to let go of love, I’m not going to let go of god.”

Justin Bieber (Lewis Whyld/PA)

Justin then urged everyone to raise their hands in honour of those killed in the terror attack at Ariana Grande’s gig less than two weeks ago.

He said: “I just want to take this moment to honour the people that are lost, that were taken.

“We love you so much, to the families we love you so much. Put both hands up to honour those people right now, everybody say we honour you, and we love you.”