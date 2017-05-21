Justin Bieber shares FIVE snaps of conjunctivitis with bemused fans

Justin Bieber has given fans an eyeful by sharing no less than five images of himself with conjunctivitis.

The pop sensation, 23, posted the pictures on Instagram after apparently being diagnosed with the condition.

The first shows Justin in a car, and is captioned: “My left eye has conjunctivitis.”

The second and third images are close-ups and the star writes to his 87 million followers: “This eye has conjunctivitis.”

He then follows it up with black-and-white shots of his face, saying: “You can see it better here.”

However, Justin’s fans have been left confused over the string of snaps.

“Why does he keep posting this up?” questioned one.

Another follower said: “Why do u keep posting pics of ur face?!?! It’s really WEIRD.”
