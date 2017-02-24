Justin Bieber sees funny side of damp crotch pictures

Justin Bieber has denied that he wet himself after being pictured walking around Los Angeles with a damp patch on his crotch.

But he said he was glad the images amused people regardless.

The Canadian pop singer, 22, confused fans as he stepped out with the noticeable and unfortunately-located wet patch on the lap of his grey jogging bottoms, seemingly unaware of the stain.

Justin Bieber (Yui Mok/PA)

Following the release of the pictures, Justin told his 91.8 million Twitter followers: “Someone got me flowers and I was driving, made a turn, and the water spilled on my dick area.”

He added: “Didn’t bother me if it made ya laugh nice!”

Someone got me flowers and I was driving, made a turn, and the water spilled on my dick area...Didn't bother me if it made ya laugh nice! — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) February 24, 2017

The Sorry hitmaker then made light of the moment by sharing a mock-up of the picture of himself next to an image of Adam Sandler from the film Billy Madison with a wet patch on his jeans.

The accompanying caption, a quote from the 1995 comedy film, read: “You ain’t cool … unless you pee your pants.”

Fans of the star – who is currently on a brief hiatus from his Purpose World Tour – were thrilled at his self-mockery, as his two social media posts garnered over 165,000 likes and 9,000 retweets in just a few hours.