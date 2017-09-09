Justin Bieber lookalikes stun judges with abs-flashing X Factor performance

Twin Justin Bieber lookalikes left X Factor judges Sharon Osbourne and Nicole Scherzinger stunned as they flashed their abs during their audition for the singing competition.

Brothers Achilles and Phillip, 19, from Greece, performed Bieber’s hit Boyfriend under the band name Pretty Boy Karma in Saturday night’s episode of the show.

While dancing for the judges, they lifted up their shirts to show off their stomachs – prompting blushes from the judges.

We're at Thorpe Park Resort tonight, joined by this lovely lot... Take a peek! https://t.co/LLprZUirCT 🎢🎢🎢 #XFactor pic.twitter.com/ze5JmnEFEe — The X Factor (@TheXFactor) September 9, 2017

Other singing hopefuls facing Simon Cowell, Louis Walsh, Osbourne and Scherzinger included airport VIP concierge worker Talia Dean, 32, who hoped to impress with Nina Simone’s I Put A Spell On You and betting shop manager Liaa, 20, who sang Kelly Clarkson’s The Trouble With Love.

Talia Dean (Tom Dymond/Syco/Thames/ITV Plc/PA)

Dean told Schezinger and Osbourne they had encouraged her to pursue her dreams when she carried their bags for them through Heathrow.

.@TaliaDeanMusic has déjà vu as she meets @MrsSOsbourne and @nicolescherzy for a second time but will her audition take off? pic.twitter.com/Lr8QaoZ3Z5 — The X Factor (@TheXFactor) September 8, 2017

Group New Dynamixx hoped to curry favour with a medley of Little Mix’s Touch and Jonas Blue’s Mama while former electrician Kevin Davy White, 29, from Paris performed James Brown’s World.

Kevin Davy White (Tom Dymond/Syco/Thames/ITV Plc/PA)

There was suspense as single dad Nathan Sailsman, 27, sang Robbie Williams’ Angels but failed to convince judge Simon Cowell with his performance, prompting the judge to ask him to return with a different number.

Sailsman, who brought young daughter Arielle with him to the auditions held at Thorpe Park in Surrey, returned in the hope that Bryan Adams’ Heaven would land him a place at bootcamp.

As the judges spent the day at the theme park they took the chance to explore some of the rides, but a trip on Derren Brown’s Ghost Train: Rise Of The Demon prompted a string of bizarre auditions, including human resources employee Ginny Lemon, 28, who left the judges speechless with her performance of Liberty X’s Just A Little.

Ginny Lemon (Tom Dymond/Syco/Thames/ITV Plc/PA)

They were also stumped by Doctor Woof, who performed Use What You’ve Got by The Life in a glittery waistcoat and top hat and Holly Penfield, who used her magic wand as a crop as she she serenaded the judges with Meredith Brooks’ Bitch, causing her hat with a stiletto glued on top to fall over her eyes.

An audition by McDonald’s employee Rebecca Grace, 22, ended the run of scary performances, as the judges were dazzled by her performance of Piece By Piece by Kelly Clarkson.

Rebecca Grace (Tom Dymond/Syco/Thames/ITV Plc/PA)

The X Factor continues at 8pm on Saturday on ITV.