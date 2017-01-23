Justin Bieber jumps behind the drums at Hollywood nightspot

Back to Showbiz Home

Justin Bieber returned to his roots by giving an impromptu free performance on the drums at a Hollywood club.

The pop heartthrob was chilling out at the Peppermint Club, when he jumped on stage and stepped behind the drums.

Dressed causally in jeans and a beanie, Justin then gave a surprise show for the stunned club-goers.

It isn’t the first time Justin, 22, has surprised people with a show lately.

In November, he tickled the ivories in an unplanned performance at a piano bar in Toronto.
KEYWORDS: Showbiz Music, Showbiz World, Justin Bieber

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz