Justin Bieber fighting a cold as he performs in Hyde Park

Justin Bieber told fans he was having a “rough night” and asked them not to judge him as he performed in London’s Hyde Park.

The Canadian star opened his 90-minute set at British Summer Time with Where Are U Now, his hit with Skrillex and Diplo, before a string of songs on his guitar and a Capella.

He appeared on stage in a red shirt and black shorts, with the word Tour emblazoned across the crotch, later changing into a blue shirt and blue shorts with the same slogan.

He treated crying fans to renditions of hits Boyfriend, Cold Water and Love Yourself, as well as Usher’s U Got It Bad before bringing six children on stage to dance with him to the track Children.

He later admitted he was suffering a bad cold, blowing his nose on a towel and telling the crowd he had used a vapour rub, adding: “All that medicine stuff is stuck in my nose. I’m having a rough night. Don’t judge me.”

He performed hit Purpose seated at the edge of the stage with his head in his hands, as well as Baby and What Do You Mean, telling fans: “It’s so awesome to be here back in the UK, one of my favourite places in the world.”

As he told the audience how much of an honour it was to play for them, he appeared to scold his dancers who were speaking behind him, saying: “What can you be talking about that is more important than what I’m talking about?”

He closed the show with his smash hit Sorry as fireworks erupted over the stage.