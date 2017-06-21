Justin Bieber casually went for a game of basketball in Dublin

Justin Bieber went to Bushy Park in south Dublin yesterday evening to play a game of basketball.

As you do.

The Canadian popstar had popped out to Maynooth for some nachos earlier in the day, and arrived on the courts at around 7.30pm.

He was surrounded by his entourage.

Fans went wild when they discovered the star was out and about, and were quick to post some snaps online.

Huge crowds gathered at the fences trying to get his attention.

Justin Bieber is playing at the RDS tonight.

Guess who was in Bushy park this evening? pic.twitter.com/Mzw3rNGoJZ — ☎️ Josepha Madigan (@josephamadigan) June 20, 2017

Still baffled by meeting Justin Bieber in Maynooth 😂 pic.twitter.com/Kaq81qS4Jg — Chloe 🌙 (@GhostsHaribo) June 20, 2017

Went for a run in Bushy park and bumped into @justinbieber 🤔 very random! He did chat to me though. #BFF pic.twitter.com/gfFxXf7wDG — baz brock (@Bazzyb85) June 20, 2017