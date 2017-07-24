Justin Bieber cancels rest of world tour

Justin Bieber has announced he is cancelling the rest of his world tour “due to unforeseen circumstances”.

The singer has been touring in support of his album Purpose for the past 18 months, playing more than 150 shows including British Summer Time in London earlier this month, but has axed the final 15 scheduled performances.

(Screengrab)

A statement on his website said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Justin Bieber will cancel the remainder of the Purpose World Tour concerts.

“Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over last 18 months.

“He is grateful and honoured to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across 6 continents during this run.

Justin Bieber (Yui Mok/PA)

“However, after careful consideration he has decided he will not be performing any further dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.”

His upcoming shows included stops in the United States and Canada.