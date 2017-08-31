Justin Bieber becomes second person to reach 100 million Twitter followers

Justin Bieber has become the second person to reach the 100 million followers mark on Twitter.

The singer follows hot on the heels of Katy Perry, who crossed the threshold in June and now has 103 million fans on the social network.

They are followed by Barack Obama with 94.3 million, dwarfing the 37.2 million who follow US President Donald Trump.

Taylor Swift, who recently wiped all her social media accounts ahead of the release of her latest single, has 85.5 million followers.

Bieber joined Twitter in March 2009 and has since tweeted 30,700 times.

Can we still be friends — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) August 13, 2017

To mark his milestone, fans can activate his custom Twitter emoji by using the hashtag #100millionbeliebers.

Justin Bieber is only the 2nd individual to reach 100 million followers on Twitter! Belieber power at its best! #100MBeliebers pic.twitter.com/naHys8BC1E — Justin Bieber Crew (@TheJBCrewdotcon) August 31, 2017

Bieber’s most retweeted message came in January 2014 when he wrote: “YOU ARE ALL WORTHY NO MATTER WHAT ANYONE SAYS >> BE STRONG GOD IS WITH US ALL> MY BELIEBERS CHANGED MY LIFE> I WILL FOREVER BE GRATEFUL.”

YOU ARE ALL WORTHY NO MATTER WHAT ANYONE SAYS >> BE STRONG GOD IS WITH US ALL> MY BELIEBERS CHANGED MY LIFE> I WILL FOREVER BE GRATEFUL — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) January 24, 2014

It was retweeted more than 638,000 times.