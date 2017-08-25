Justin Bieber and Little Mix fail to topple Dua Lipa from top of charts

Dua Lipa fended off competition from the likes of Justin Bieber and Little Mix to top the charts for the second week running.

The singer-songwriter’s track New Rules, which last week became the first single by a female solo artist since Adele’s Hello in October 2015 to hit number one, has held on to pole position, the Official Charts Company has said.

Bieber’s newly released single Friends, a collaboration with producer BloodPop, has instead debuted on the Official Singles Chart at number two, making it the Canadian pop star’s 15th top 10 hit in the UK.

Little Mix (Ian West/PA)

Little Mix’s new effort Reggaeton Lento with Latin American boy band CNCO has hit the charts in fifth place.

Calvin Harris’s star-studded track Feels is in at number three, while singer Pink’s What About Us is in fourth place, up one place from last week.

Over on the Official Albums Chart, Ed Sheeran has once again refused to budge from the top spot.

The singer-songwriter’s third album Divide has now spent 17 non-consecutive weeks at the chart summit and has shifted more than two million combined sales since it was released in March.

Giving it a good fight in the albums chart was prog-rock star Steven Wilson, who is this week’s highest new entry with his fifth record To The Bone at number three.

To the Bone is officially released today! While release day isn’t quite the landmark event that it used to be, for… https://t.co/60vAJ6lMoj pic.twitter.com/d5xFvzLFwx — Steven Wilson (@StevenWilsonHQ) August 18, 2017

Elvis Presley’s The 50 Greatest Hits remains at number two.

Two more new releases have landed in the top five – punk rock group Neck Deep’s The Peace And The Panic at number four, and indie band Everything Everything’s A Fever Dream at number five.

Indie rockers The Sherlocks’ debut album Live For The Moment has arrived in sixth place, ahead of drum and bass duo Chase and Status’ new effort Tribe, at number seven.