Julianne Moore hopes for ‘prosecution’ for Harvey Weinstein

Actress Julianne Moore has voiced her hopes that movie mogul Harvey Weinstein will face “prosecution” following accusations of sexual harassment.

The US star said it was important to recognise the recent wave of allegations against the producer as claims of “criminal behaviour” rather than just “salacious conversation”.

Moore, who has previously worked with Weinstein, but said she was never in a situation where she was alone with him, told NBC News: “I think it’s really, really important when we discuss this that, rather than it being salacious conversation, this is criminal behaviour.

Matt Damon and Julianne Moore star in Suburbicon together (Jordan Strauss/AP)

“I hope that he’s prosecuted for some of these things. I hope that some of the charges stand.”

Her comments come after it was announced that The Weinstein Company, co-founded by Weinstein, was under an investigation by New York’s top prosecutor.

The state’s attorney general, Eric Schneiderman, launched the civil rights investigation on Monday, saying: “No New Yorker should be forced to walk into a workplace ruled by sexual intimidation, harassment, or fear.”

The probe will look into what previous complaints have been made within the company, following claims from stars such as Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie who have recently accused Weinstein of sexual harassment.

Rose McGowan claimed in a tweet that the disgraced producer had raped her, but Weinstein has so far “unequivocally denied” non-consensual sex.

Damon and Paltrow (centre) at the premiere for The Talented Mr Ripley in London (Andy Gatt/PA)

Matt Damon, who worked with both Weinstein and Paltrow on 1999 film The Talented Mr Ripley, said: “I knew the Gwyneth story. She and I never talked about that. Harvey was incredibly respectful of her, always.

“I don’t know what I would have done. I never saw it in front of me.

“He was a bully, he was intimidating, that was part of who he was and I’ve been reading these stories because I am racking my brain… Could I have known something? Is there something I could have done?”

Paltrow (right) has made accusations against Weinstein (Yui Mok/PA)

But Moore said: “Rather than continue to discuss what could have happened (we should be discussing) what can we do to prevent it? How can we communicate to people that it’s not okay, that they should speak out, that they will have support, that people will be taken to task?”

Damon added: “I think women are seeing that their voices are not going to fall on deaf ears.

“(Weinstein) is a pariah, and he was the most powerful guy in Hollywood. He’s got to face justice, he’s got to face what he’s done.”

As well as the dozens of direct complaints launched against Weinstein – who has since been fired from The Weinstein Company and resigned form its board – a number of high-profile stars have condemned his alleged behaviour.

Tom Hanks has spoken openly about sexual harassment in the workplace following the claims against Weinstein (Yui Mok/PA)

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tom Hanks spoke at an NPR Presents event this week and said of “predatory” Hollywood executives: “They think, somehow, this is how it works. ‘Don’t you understand, this is how it works, I’m your boss and you will have to please me’.

“I think those days are close to (over). I don’t know if they’ll ever be over.”

He also urged all people who may have witnessed such behaviour in the workplace to ask themselves: “Did you aid it? Did you abet it? Did you warn people against it?”