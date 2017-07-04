Julia Stiles: Donald Trump has made Twitter ‘gross’

US actress Julia Stiles has revealed President Donald Trump has put her off using Twitter.

The Silver Linings Playbook star said the social media site was “shrivelling ideas”.

She told the Radio Times: “I’ve had an aversion to Twitter because of Donald Trump: I’ve found it so gross because of him.

“I once thought there was a positive side to having people be succinct, and reduce what they wanted to say to 140 characters, but now it feels like it’s shrivelling ideas.”

Stiles – who is currently starring in Sky Atlantic’s Riviera – regularly hits out at the US president on Twitter and used the hashtag #StopTheTwitterTantrums in response to a recent outburst on his account.

She told the magazine she was “a little bit obsessed” with staying up to date with the news but used TV programmes and YouTube to distract herself.

Riviera (Sky)



“It’s almost like watching a train wreck, and Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers have been nailing it on late-night TV in the US. Their opening monologues are a medicine from the current state of US politics.”

She added: “I’ll go down what I call the rabbit hole and end up watching short video clips from Dancing With The Stars and The Voice – things that my fiance wouldn’t like – and old concert footage of Amy Winehouse, a lot of Madonna and Prince.”

(Radio Times)

:: This week’s Radio Times is out now.